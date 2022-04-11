StockNews.com Downgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.