StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLSN opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

