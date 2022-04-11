StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

