StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

