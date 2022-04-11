StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG opened at $0.59 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
