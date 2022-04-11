StockNews.com Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

