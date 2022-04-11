StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

