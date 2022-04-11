StockNews.com Upgrades RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

