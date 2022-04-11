Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $82,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $611.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,893. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.