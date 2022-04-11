Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,581 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 742.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000.

EMXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

