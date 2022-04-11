StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.