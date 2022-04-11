Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,205 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $171,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.