Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $181,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.10. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

