Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $196.29 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $196,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.54. 17,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

