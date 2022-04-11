Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.33 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.