Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.41 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $88,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.20. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.12. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

