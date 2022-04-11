Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $160,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $88.24. 12,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

