Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $90,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.