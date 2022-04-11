Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $187,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. 16,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

