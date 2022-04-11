Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $165,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. 41,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

