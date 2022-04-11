Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $232,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.13. 41,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,163. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

