Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,924,937 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $101,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 129,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.