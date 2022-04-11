Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $89,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. 5,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

