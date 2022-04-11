Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,295 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average of $217.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

