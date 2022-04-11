Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,304 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $109,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.