Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 684,582 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $216,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

FAST traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. 34,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

