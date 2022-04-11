Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNCY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,219,215 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

