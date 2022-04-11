Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Acquires C$13,650.00 in Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Rating) Director Brian Lock acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,907.

Brian Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Lock acquired 11,500 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

Sun Summit Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,474. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.35.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

