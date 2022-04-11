Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sunrun by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,429. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.