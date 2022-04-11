Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.83 on Monday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

