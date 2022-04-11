Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 115 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

