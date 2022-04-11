Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Increased to €107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($116.48) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 115,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. Symrise has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

