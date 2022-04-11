Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

