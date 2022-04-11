Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 507,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

