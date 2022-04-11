Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.