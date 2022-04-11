T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $188.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $188.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,668. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.