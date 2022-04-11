Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
