Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

