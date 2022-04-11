Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $255.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.23.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $233.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.