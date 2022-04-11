Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA):

4/6/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/5/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00.

3/9/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Taysha Gene Therapies is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,091. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies Inc alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.