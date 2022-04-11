TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.81.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 893,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.32 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

