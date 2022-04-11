TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.20% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.47.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The firm has a market cap of C$945.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.15. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.34 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.