Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.