Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.36 and a one year high of C$54.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

