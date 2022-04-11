Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.36 and a one year high of C$54.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.