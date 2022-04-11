Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 122.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

