Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.
