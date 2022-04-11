Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

