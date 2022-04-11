Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.39. 1,430,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

