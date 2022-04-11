Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.77 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

