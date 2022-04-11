Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is benefiting from robust Test and Industrial Automation businesses. The Industrial Automation’s Universal Robots is contributing well to the top-line growth. This remains a major positive. In addition, strength in Semiconductor Test & Wireless Test is driving the Test revenues. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain a tailwind. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remain other positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market is contributing well to the top-line growth. Yet, impacts of the rapidly spreading OMICRON variant remain concerns. Further, supply chain challenges and increasing operating expenses remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

TER stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,919. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

