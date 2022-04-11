Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Terex Co. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

