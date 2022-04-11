Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.
